15-Year-Old Stabs Teacher to Death in Classroom on Armenian Street

February 10, 2012

A 9th grade private school student in Chennai, India, stabbed his teacher to death inside a classroom on Thursday morning. He was apparently enraged by the teacher’s complaint to his parents about his poor performance in studies, Indian Express reports.

Police said Uma Maheshwari, 40, a teacher of science and Hindi at St Mary’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School on Armenian Street, was between classes around noon when she was attacked by the 15-year-old student.

The boy stabbed Maheshwari repeatedly, inflicting at least five deep wounds on her face, throat and abdomen. The teacher bled to death before she could be attended to at a government hospital nearby. Students, teachers and staff handed the attacker over to police.