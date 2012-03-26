Turkey Security Forces Kill 25 Kurd Militants, 15 of Whom were Women

March 26, 2012

Turkish security forces have killed a total of 25 Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants, including 15 female members, over the past few days in clashes in southeastern Turkey, Today's Zaman reports.

A clash in Bitlis is believed to be the largest one-time casualty toll for women since the organization (labeled a terrorist organization by Turkey, EU and the US) began fighting for autonomy nearly 28 years ago.

Operations against the PKK members have been continuing in various parts of the Southeast since last Wednesday. Security forces intensified their focus against the PKK by conducting large air-supported operations in the provinces of Şırnak and Bitlis.

According to a written statement released by the Interior Ministry on Saturday, 15 female terrorists were killed in Bitlis. Reşit Akar, a village guard, lost his life, and three other village guards were slightly wounded. Their bodies were taken to Siirt State Hospital's morgue. Security forces later raided two caves in the region, where they found 15 Kalashnikov rifles and food supplies.

An official funeral ceremony was held for Akar, a father of 10, on Saturday. The wounded village guards -- Fethullah Demir, Edip Kızmaz and Behçet Şimşek -- are reported to be in stable condition.

The other 10 militants, who are all reported to be male, were killed on Thursday when security forces started a three-day-long operation against the organization on Cudi, a mountain in Şırnak province. The operation was intensified when five special forces police were killed by the PKK last Wednesday.

Military officials state the operations against the PKK in the region will continue until it is cleared of terrorists.