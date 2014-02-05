Ruling Coalition Votes Against Creating 'Gas Commission'

February 5, 2014

Members of the ruling coalition today voted against a proposal by the four non-ruling parties to create a commission to investigate the gas contracts signed with Russia last year. In the National Assembly, 58 MPs voted against the proposal, while 44 voted in favor and 3 abstained.

One of the questions the ad-hoc commission proposed by the non-ruling parties was to have answered was how Armenia accumulated a $300 million debt to Russia since 2011.