Los Angeles Armenian Man Convicted of $3 Million Identity Theft Scheme

February 13, 2014

A Los Angeles resident, Andranik Aloyan, 40, has been convicted of identity theft in a scheme that authorities say bilked victims — many of them elderly — out of some $3 million, reports The Associated Press.

Aloyan was convicted Tuesday of ID theft, racketeering conspiracy, attempted bank fraud and other crimes. His attorney, Mark Geragos, declined comment.

Prosecutors say Aloyan used information he obtained from bank employees to access the accounts of more than 75 victims. He then transferred money or wrote checks to other accounts he controlled.

Aloyan is among dozens of people charged with crimes involving Armenian Power, a Hollywood gang that formed in the 1980s. The alleged crimes ranged from debit-card skimming to drug trafficking and extortion.

Nearly 80 people have been convicted or pleaded guilty.