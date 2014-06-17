Family Visits Banned for Imprisoned Man Who Shot in Direction of Police

June 17, 2014

Visiting Hayk Kyureghyan, who was arrested after opening fire outside a Yerevan courthouse on June 12, is banned, Kyureghyan's father, Armenak Kyureghyan, informed Epress.am. According to him, having learned from the media what his son did, he went to the Kentron Police Division, where he was prohibited from seeing his son.

"I was told that my son is under arrest. There is also a ban on family visits," he said.

Kyureghyan's family learned from the head of a prison and detention center monitoring group, Hasmik Sahakyan, that their son was beaten in police custody.

Incidentally, there was also a ban on family visits in the first few months of arrest of Shant Harutyunyan and his friends. However, the ban was lifted after Harutyunyan declared a hunger strike and was taken to the Hospital for Convicts 17 days later.

On June 12, Kyureghyan climbed onto one of the cars parked outside the courthouse and began to shoot in the direction of police with what he claimed was an air pistol. Then he produced a grenade from his pocket and threatened to use it. The Armenian police reported that some of its officers were injured as a result.