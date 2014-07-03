Armenian Law Enforcement Agencies 'Sacrificing' Man Accused of Murdering Fellow Soldier: Lawyer

July 3, 2014

Armenian law enforcement agencies are sacrificing Davit Khachatryan, who is accused of the murder of rank-and-file soldier Lyuks Stepanyan in a military unit in Noyemberyan, to show the public that an objective preliminary investigation and trial are taking place, said the accused's lawyer, Yerem Sargsyan (pictured), at meeting with journalists today. Note, Sargsyan continues to claim that what happened was not premeditated murder.

At the last court hearing, Sargsyan petitioned to change the charge against his client from premeditated murder to breach of rules for handling weapons, which negligently caused human death (RA Criminal Code Article 373 Sections 2 and 3).

According to him, evidence obtained from the beginning stage of the investigation through to the trial prove that "we are dealing with a breach of the rules for handling weapons, which negligently caused the death of a single individual."

"This case had wide public resonance from the first day. Lately, we've been hearing a lot of grievances related to the army, with parents claiming that there is an attempt to present several crimes, particularly tied to murder, into suicide or other circumstances. In this case, it turns out that in this very public case law enforcement agencies and state officials are trying to convince the public that we're dealing here not with concealment, but see, a completely objective preliminary investigation and trial are being carried out in this case," said the attorney.

According to Sargsyan, at this stage, the RA Prosecutor General's statement, that indisputable evidence has been acquired in the case, is obvious pressure, which has already immobilized the court. Sargsyan recalled that RA Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan said that the circumstances of the case were clear from the start.

"No one can dispute the fact that in our country we have repeatedly talked about the incomplete power of the judicial authorities, and now what is the Tavush District Court of First Instance going to do? Issue a verdict that says the general prosecutor made a mistake, indisputable evidence was not acquired? I doubt very much that in our country a court can be so independent as to go against the general prosecutor's statement; moreover, that the act can re-qualified and especially in a case that has such a public outcry," said the attorney.

Presenting the details of the incident, Sargsyan assured members of the press that there can be no talk of a fair trial under such conditions. "Despite all these violations, if a fair verdict is not issued, we will be forced to appeal to the European Court ."

The attorney had brought a mannequin with him to today's press conference, which he used to show how the murder, in his opinion, occurred.

Note, at tomorrow's court session, Davit Khachatryan will make a defense speech, after which the court will decide the day of the verdict.

Lyuks Stepanyan's father, Ishkhan Stepanyan, in conversation with Epress.am earlier, said that Khachatryan's attorney's petition was a "well-organized show". He said they will continue to demand life imprisonment or the death sentence for Khachatryan. Note, Armenian legislation does not provide for the death penalty.

Recall, after the incident, Stepanyan's relatives decided to bring the coffin with the soldier's body in it to Yerevan. On the Sevan-Yerevan highway they were met with RA Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, and after lengthy negotiations, he persuaded Ishkhan Stepanyan to return home and bury the body. Ohanyan promised to monitor the criminal case.