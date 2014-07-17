Unjust Investigation into 20-Year-Old Maro Guloyan's Death: Attorney to Appeal to ECtHR

July 17, 2014

Two years have passed since 20-year-old Maro Guloyan's questionable suicide, but the truth within the case remains concealed, according to a statement issued by representative of the victim's legal successor, attorney Lusine Minasyan.

Minasyan states that the July 16 Armenian Court of Cassation ruling, which returned the complaint, was the last opportunity within the country to reveal the "dark story" of Maro's death and restore justice.

"According to the Court of Cassation, there are grounds to conclude that neither the Court of Appeals permitted an apparent miscarriage of justice nor the court's decision had essential significance in the matter of the uniform application of the law in this case. Without downplaying the Court of Cassation's role in upholding the law, the victim's legal successor, nevertheless, does not agree at all with the Court of Cassation's position and intends to seek justice and protection of rights from the European Court of Human Rights. The errors permitted in Maro Guloyan's case violated the requirements of not only national law, but also the European Convention, as well as the precedent decisions of the European Court," reads Minasyan's statement.

The victim's legal successors, attorney, and their supporters repeatedly have said they don't believe in the suicide theory.

Earlier, Lusine Minasyan had said that the case materials confirmed that Maro was constantly in quarrels with her husband Gevorg — due to his gambling habit. Gevorg constantly took loans from his wife's family, and shortly before the incident, he asked Maro's brother to take out a loan in his name, in the amount of 600,000 AMD (about $1,450 USD) so he can pay off his debts. Members of Maro's family also knew that Gevorg always physically assaulted his wife, who, nevertheless, never went to the police and the traces of violence were never recorded.

During court hearings, Minasyan presented many violations in the case, which, however, the court did not take into account.

In the first instance court (in the city of Abovyan), during investigation of the case, Minasyan repeatedly stated that in light of the political situation in Kotayk marz (province), it's not possible to expect or demand anything from the court, since Maro Guloyan's husband is related to Abovyan mayor Karo Guloyan, who is the son-in-law of Prosperous Armenia party leader, notorious businessman Gagik Tsarukyan.