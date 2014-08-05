UK, US Urge Parties to Reduce Tension at Armenia-Azerbaijan, Karabakh-Azerbaijan Borders

August 5, 2014

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) of the UK Government expresses concern at recent violence around Nagorno-Karabakh and urges all parties to reduce tensions, according to a FCO press release published on August 4.

"The past week has seen reports of a rapidly deteriorating situation on the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact and the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Reports of increasing numbers of fatalities and the use of more advanced military equipment poses one of the most worrying violations of the ceasefire in its 20 year history.

"A Foreign and Commonwealth Office Spokesperson said:

"The UK appeals to both Armenia and Azerbaijan to take immediate action to reduce tensions and respect the 1994 ceasefire agreement. We are deeply saddened by the continuing loss of life on all sides. Recalling the statement of Minister for Europe David Lidington on the 20th anniversary of the ceasefire in May, we urge the parties to work with the OSCE’s Minsk Group Co-Chairs towards a peace agreement," reads the official statement.

Meeting with Armenian defense minister Seyran Ohanyan on Monday, US Ambassador to Armenia John Heffern expressed his deep concern for the recent increase in tensions. According to a US Embassy statement, both parties "explored ways to de-escalate the situation primarily through the Minsk Group process Ambassador Heffern expressed condolences to the families of soldiers who lost their lives during recent events and urged de-escalation from all sides."