Police Grossly Violated the Law In Gyumri during Protests

January 16, 2015

Yesterday night, during the protests in Gyumri, the police grossly violated the law, according to a statement by the Union of Informed Citizens NGO. The statement titled “The police did everything possible for police officers to get injured” recalls the events in which a portion of the peaceful protesters during yesterday’s protest in Gyumri decided to move toward the Russian Consulate.

“The police created barricades 200 meters from the consulate bulding and created obstacles for the then peaceful protest, grossly violating the law “on Freedom of Assembly,” because the law does not include any limitations on assembling around diplomatic representations in regards to the rights of citizens.

Among the protesters, there indeed were aggressive citizens, who were indignant toward the police’s attempt to suspend the protest. The police, for their part, instead of calming down the aggressive citizens, took actions directed towards forcefully halting the protest, which led to using special measures (stun grenades and batons).

As a consequence to the police’s inappropriate actions, multiple citizens received physical injuries, which, of course, further angered the protesters and motivated the latter to use violence against the police.

Knowing all that and having undertaken numerous trainings for dispersing protests, still, the officers in the left flank (police view) of the barricade were unprotected without shields and helmets. It is obvious that during the clash, the police were ordered to go forward on the front line without helmets and shields and there were bound to be victims, which did, in fact, happen.

Based on the above mentioned, we find that the Armenian Police must answer the following questions:

1. Why, in contrast to the law “on Freedom of Assembly,” was the citizens' rally toward the Russian Consulate prevented;

2. Why did the police decide to disperse the protest by special measures and not (implement) the isolation of the aggressive participants;

3. Why were around 20 police officers ordered to stand in the front line without helmets and shields (eastern flank)?

Note, that the police’s actions were coordinated by Armenian Deputy Police Chief, Military Police commander Levon Yeranosyan, who, in contrast with the officers standing in the front line (left flank), wore a helmet,” reads the statement.

Recall, as a result of clashes between the protesters and the police forces, 10 people have been injured, another 12 have been detained. The protesters demanded that the suspect in the killings of 6 members of a local family, Russian soldier Valery Permyakov, as well as the investigation of the case be handed over to the Armenian law enforcement bodies.

Photo released by Union of Informed Citizens NGO