Gaspari Taken to Court in Ambulance

February 15, 2016

Armenian civic activist Vardges Gaspari, who has been refusing to take part in his case hearings, was forcibly taken in an ambulance to a Yerevan court at around noon Monday, three hours before the hearing was scheduled to begin. Speaking to Epress.am, Gaspari said the police did not explain the reason for showing up so early.

“It's a violation of the law because I was set to be brought in at 3 pm. They also did not clarify why they took me to court in an ambulance. This proves that the medical institution is a subdivision of the police and is carrying out their instructions.

“Police left me inside the courthouse on a stretcher, but I got off and lay on the ground instead so that the ambulance could leave and serve its actual purpose,” Gaspari told Epress.am.

Note, Vardges Gaspari is boycotting the proceedings in which he is accused of contempt of court. The civic activist had previously declared his distrust toward judge Baghdasaryan and stated he expected no justice from her. He had also urged his lawyers not to attend the hearings, after which the court issued a decision on assigning Gaspari a public defender and forcibly bringing the activist to court.