Law Enforcement Initiate Proceedings Based on Gaspari's Beating Allegations: Press

March 10, 2016

Armenia's Special Investigation Service (SIS) has initiated criminal proceedings on charges of official negligence in connection with beating allegations voiced by Yerevan-based civic activist Vardges Gaspari following his week-long custody at the city's Nubarashen prison, Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper reports, citing SIS spokesperson Mikayel Aharonyan.

On February 25, while incarcerated in Nubarashen, Gaspari informed the rapid response team of the Armenian Ombudsman's office that he had been subjected to severe mental and physical abuse by his cell mates. Arman Tatoyan, the newly appointed Ombudsman, then appealed to General Prosecutor Gevorg Kostanyan to take appropriate action based on Gaspari's complaint.