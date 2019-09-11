Russian Soldier Found Dead in Gyumri 

September 11, 2019

The Investigative Committee of Armenia reports that a Russian national serving ath the Russian Military Base N 102 was found dead in Gyumri. Scratches were found on his body.

The Investigative Committee reports of preliminary investigation taking place by Shirak's regional Investigative Department for finding out the circumstances of the soldier's death.

Since 1995, 12 persons have died in relation to this military base. In 2015, Valery Permyakov, Russian national serving at the military base, murdered the Avetisyans family, while in 2018, another servicemen from Russia assaulted Julieta Ghukasyan, severely and with cruelty beat the woman, who passed away as a result of life-threatening injuries.