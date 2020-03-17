Coronavirus Update as of 12:00, March 17, 2020 

March 17, 2020

Tests in quarantined people have resulted in 12 more confirmed new coronavirus infections in Armenia. The government reports that these cases are related to outbreaks at a family celebration in Echmiatsin and at a production enterprise in Yerevan. Prime Minister Pashinyan, at a Q/A session on March 16 only clarified the district in Yerevan where the employees have been taken into quarantine due to a confirmed case among one employee. The production enterprise is in Shengavit.

Overall, there are 64 confirmed cases in Armenia, 1 person has been cured, around 400 individuals remain quarantined in various parts of Armenia, including Tsakhadzor, Dilijan, Yerevan, around 700 tests have been conducted so far. More than half of the cases are from a single outbreak in Etchmiatsin. Most of the patients do not have complaints, only 2 are treated for pneumonia, some have mild symptoms. While they remain hospitalized, the government stresses that not all cases need hospitalization. Movement in and out of Echmiatsin is restricted, with temperature check-ups conducted for all passengers and drivers.

In response to public concerns over availability of lung ventilation devices for severe cases, the Ministry has announced that it has 334 ventilators, with around 20 expected to arrive within two weeks from Russia and China.

The metro, trolley buses and regular buses, as well as minivans operating the transport system in Yerevan are regularly disinfected.

The Ministry of Health has called for volunteer enlistment. The ministry has called for mobilization of students of the medical university, persons with nursing and other medical specialization, translators and data input volunteers, persons with cars who can deliver drugs and food. The enlistment is done through a web form, available here.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Issues has also called for mobilization of volunteers to support aid the elderly and persons with disabilities delivering them necessary items and food. Volunteers can enlist through this form.

In the meanwhile, the country remains under a state of exception regime until April 14, entailing sweeping bans and restrictions, including to gatherings, movement, speech etc. Extra powers are given to Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan for taking decisions, appointed the commandant of the state of exception.