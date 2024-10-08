When you feel something like music, it is music

October 8, 2024

04 October marks the grand opening of the NOPA Sound Art Festival in Yerevan․

Get ready to dive into a world of sound experiments and musical innovations as artists from around the globe come together to collaborate, create, and inspire. With installations, performances, and workshops planned over the coming days, the festival promises an immersive journey that will challenge the boundaries of sound and art.

Join us at the opening and witness how NOPA is transforming Yerevan into a hub of creativity and sonic exploration!

Festival Dates: October 4-13

Location: HayArt Centre