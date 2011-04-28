Armenian Singer Emmy Prepared to Hold Concerts in Azerbaijan... if Invited

April 28, 2011

Emmy is ready to hold concerts in Azerbaijan if, of course, she receives an invitation from Armenia's neighboring country, said Emmy herself speaking to a News.am correspondent and referring to a publication in Komsomolskaya Pravda-Ukraine in which Azerbaijan's entry for the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest, Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal (Ell & Nikki), expressed willingness to visit Armenia.

"We always wait for invitations from all countries. Music and culture are not issues of nationality. We would be happy to play in concerts everywhere," they said.

According to Emmy, who is representing Armenia in this year's Eurovision, music knows no politics, no nationality (ethnicity) and no other circumstances.

"Nothing bothers me in this sense, because I've never been interested in politics. If there's an invitation from Azerbaijan's Eurovision delegation to hold concerts, I won't turn down the offer. That doesn't mean I'm not patriotic, that I don't love and respect my homeland, or that I hold it in contempt. On the contrary, through many things that I've done over the years, singing for soldiers and not only for them, I have served my homeland. If I go to Azerbaijan to give a concert, that doesn't mean that that will change anything. In a great film, it says, 'musicians have nothing to do with politics' and this is how I respond. In addition, I've repeatedly heard from my parents that in their time there were many instances of cooperation with Azerbaijani singers and artists. Nothing connected with politics bothered them at that time either," she said.