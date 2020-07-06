Հոնկոնգ, Ամուլսար, Հ1-ի «ֆաշիզմ», Սևերի շարժում և այլն

\u0533\u0561\u0580\u056b\u056f \u0535\u0576\u0563\u056b\u0562\u0561\u0580\u0575\u0561\u0576\u056b \u057f\u0565\u057d\u0561\u0576\u0575\u0578\u0582\u0569\u0568 \u0561\u0574\u0583\u0578\u0583\u0578\u0582\u0574 \u0567 \u0570\u0578\u0582\u0576\u056b\u057d\u056b 29-\u056b\u0581 \u0570\u0578\u0582\u056c\u056b\u057d\u056b 5-\u0568 \u056c\u0580\u0561\u057f\u057e\u0561\u0574\u056b\u057b\u0578\u0581\u0576\u0565\u0580\u056b \u0578\u0582\u0577\u0561\u0564\u0580\u0578\u0582\u0569\u0575\u0578\u0582\u0576\u0578\u0582\u0574 \u0570\u0561\u0575\u057f\u0576\u057e\u0561\u056e \u0576\u0575\u0578\u0582\u0569\u0565\u0580\u0568\u0589\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=UmE7a8m4gNA