Հոնկոնգ, Ամուլսար, Հ1-ի «ֆաշիզմ», Սևերի շարժում և այլն

Գարիկ Ենգիբարյանի տեսանյութը ամփոփում է հունիսի 29-ից հուլիսի 5-ը լրատվամիջոցների ուշադրությունում հայտնված նյութերը։

01.07.2020
Չինաստանը զավթում է Հոնկոնգը
01.07.2020
Լիդիանի վարձած կազմակերպությունը սադրանքի է գնում
27.05.2020
Հոնկոնգցիները Չինաստանը հարգելու առիթ չունեն
04.05.2020
Բրիտանիան ու ԱՄՆ-ն «ճնշում են» Հայաստանին հանքային բանավեճում
